Google Fi and uBreakiFix have teamed up to make getting your cracked screen fixed even easier. After offering screen repairs for the Pixel 3 series, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are now getting similar treatment.

In order to qualify, you must be enrolled in Google Fi's Device Protection program which incurs a monthly charge, and cracked screen repair will require a deductible that can run you as much as $29 for the Pixel 3a XL.

Before you can get your Pixel's screen repaired, you'll also need to file a claim and have it approved. Once your claim is approved, you'll be able to visit one of over 500 uBreakiFix locations nationwide to get your screen replaced. Most repairs take less than a day, so you won't have to go too long before getting your phone back in your hands.

If you don't have a uBreakiFix location near you or you'd prefer to not go into the store, you can still send your phone off to Google to get a replacement. Phones that are determined to have more damage than a cracked screen by uBreakiFix can still be sent in for a replacement as well.

To take advantage of the device protection program, you must have purchased your Pixel 3a/3a XL through Google Fi and enroll within 30 days. Plans are $5/month for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.