What you need to know
- Google is preparing to launch Android 12 at some point this year.
- An update to the Android Beta feedback app indicates an imminent launch of the Developer Preview.
- The company launched the Android 11 Developer Preview in February of last year.
Google is more than likely preparing to launch the first Android 12 Developer Preview update sooner rather than later. A Play Store update to the Android Beta Feedback app spotted by 9to5Google is one indication of this. While Google doesn't offer any explicit hint of Android 12, or any updates of any sort for that matter, the app has no use other than for users of Android beta builds to deliver feedback. The very existence of an update hints that the app is fast on its way to relevancy.
Adding fuel to this fire, Google also releases Android Developer Preview builds in the first three months of the year. Last year it landed in February, so it's not beyond the pale that we get a release soon.
You can download the app for yourself, sadly there's nothing more to it. Google will merely prompt you to uninstall it. Until Android 12 drops officially, it's unlikely to be useful seeing as there's no beta for you to give feedback on.
Android 12 is expected to be available at the end of the year, with Pixels getting first dibs. The company is expected to add a double tap gesture for Pixels that allows users to tap on the back of the phones for select actions, Google is also said to be adding new theming options, and tweak to the notifications interface are expected.
