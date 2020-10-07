What you need to know
- Google faces a new antitrust case in India for abusing its dominance in the Smart TV market.
- The case alleges that Google engages in anti-competitive practices by not allowing companies to use or create modified versions of its Android TV software.
- According to Counterpoint Research, three in five Smart TVs sold in India run Android TV.
Google may soon face a new investigation from antitrust authorities in India for its alleged anti-competitive practices. According to a report from Reuters, two Indian antitrust lawyers have filed a case against Google for alleged abuse in the Smart TV market.
The case alleges that Google engages in anti-competitive behavior by signing agreements with TV manufacturers that bars them from using a modified version of the Android TV software on their devices. It further claims manufacturers who use Google's Android TV platform aren't allowed to make Smart TVs running rival platforms such as Amazon's Fire TV.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has apparently been looking into these allegations since June. It is also said to have asked Google to submit a written response to the allegations. In case the Indian antitrust watchdog finds merit in the allegations, it could soon order an antitrust investigation against Google.
Earlier this year, the CCI sent out an antitrust notice to Google for abusing its market dominance to "unfairly" promote its mobile payments app in the country. In 2019, it investigated allegations that claimed Google was abusing its market position to hold back smartphone makers from using competing versions of Android.
Google's Android TV is the most popular Smart TV platform in India. According to data from Counterpoint Research, three in five Smart TVs sold in the country were powered by Google's Android TV software.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
