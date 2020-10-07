Google for IndiaSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google faces a new antitrust case in India for abusing its dominance in the Smart TV market.
  • The case alleges that Google engages in anti-competitive practices by not allowing companies to use or create modified versions of its Android TV software.
  • According to Counterpoint Research, three in five Smart TVs sold in India run Android TV.

Google may soon face a new investigation from antitrust authorities in India for its alleged anti-competitive practices. According to a report from Reuters, two Indian antitrust lawyers have filed a case against Google for alleged abuse in the Smart TV market.

The case alleges that Google engages in anti-competitive behavior by signing agreements with TV manufacturers that bars them from using a modified version of the Android TV software on their devices. It further claims manufacturers who use Google's Android TV platform aren't allowed to make Smart TVs running rival platforms such as Amazon's Fire TV.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has apparently been looking into these allegations since June. It is also said to have asked Google to submit a written response to the allegations. In case the Indian antitrust watchdog finds merit in the allegations, it could soon order an antitrust investigation against Google.

These 17 Amazon Prime Day deals are available right now to purchase

Earlier this year, the CCI sent out an antitrust notice to Google for abusing its market dominance to "unfairly" promote its mobile payments app in the country. In 2019, it investigated allegations that claimed Google was abusing its market position to hold back smartphone makers from using competing versions of Android.

Google's Android TV is the most popular Smart TV platform in India. According to data from Counterpoint Research, three in five Smart TVs sold in the country were powered by Google's Android TV software.

Get More Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.