The Google Play Store is filled with a seemingly endless number of apps, and in an age where digital security is becoming more and more important, having systems in place to ensure these apps are as stable and secure as can be is critical. On August 29, Google announced a couple of big changes coming to the Play Store to help with this effort.

First thing's first, the existing Google Play Security Reward Program (GPSRP) is getting a considerable revamp. The GPSRP was launched in June 2017 with HackerOne to help identify bugs in apps, and today, it's being expanded to include any apps on the Play Store that have at least 100 million installs — even if the developers of said apps don't have their own bug bounty program established.