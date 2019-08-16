With an aim to help increase productivity in G Suite apps, Google introduced a new Priority page in Drive for all G Suite editions last week. The company has now announced that it will soon begin testing file shortcuts in Drive as part of a new beta program in the coming weeks.

The upcoming beta will let both admins and end users create shortcuts for Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets files, JPGs, PDFs, Microsoft Office files, as well as folders in Drive. These shortcuts will be visible to all users who have access to the folder or drive where the shortcut is created.