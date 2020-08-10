Earlier this year, Google announced its intention to begin phasing out support for Chrome Apps, which have now been largely supplanted by progressive web apps. The company planned to stop accepting new Chome Apps by March of this year and to gradually phase out support for them on Linux, Windows, and Mac by the end of the year.

The company today announced that it will be extending support for Chrome Apps for a little while longer. For Linux, Windows, and Mac users, general support has now been extended till June 2021, though organizations will continue to be supported through June 2022 via a policy setting. Chrome OS users, however, will have support through June 2022, regardless of what type of user they are and without needing the aforementioned policy setting.

Additionally, enterprise administrators can continue submitting and updating private and unlisted apps for two more years. In June 2022, however, the Chrome Apps platform will be entirely phased out:

Chrome Web Store will stop accepting new and updated private and unlisted Chrome apps. End support for Chrome Apps, NaCl, PNaCl, and PPAPI for all platforms.

Needless to say, of course, these changes only refer to the Chrome Apps platform. The Chrome extensions that you all know and love are here to stay, and Google says it's "committed to providing a useful extension platform for customizing the browsing experience for all users."

