On June 12, Google took the tech world by storm and shared an official render of the back of the Pixel 4. Now, it's going a step further with the release of a teaser video for the phone that confirms two of its most widely speculated features — face unlock and air gestures.

In the video titled "(Don't) hold the phone: new features coming to Pixel 4", we see a woman walk up to a locked Pixel 4, and without touching the screen or anything, the phone unlocks for her. From there, she proceeds to skip through songs by moving her hand over the front of the Pixel 4 without ever actually touching it.

The teaser video is accompanied by a blog post that Google also published, and in the post, it's confirmed that these new features are powered by something the company is calling "Motion Sense."