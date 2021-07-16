What you need to know
- We asked our readers which browser they preferred to use on their Android phones.
- As expected, the top vote-getter was Google's own Chrome browser.
- Several third-party browsers are virtually tied for second place.
When we asked our readers earlier this week which web browser they preferred to use on their devices, we didn't think the results would've turned out quite the way they did. Of course, Google's Chrome browser, the default baked into every Android phone, was the most popular choice, but there were several others you might not suspect which were not all that far behind.
As you can see from the chart below, Google Chrome took the top spot in our poll with nearly 28% of the vote. But second through fifth positions were virtually tied between Brave, Firefox, Samsung Internet, and "other." Finally, DuckDuckGo and Opera brought up the rear, each with around 5% of the vote.
Google has been under increased scrutiny for years about the sheer amount of data it collects on its users, so it's no surprise that privacy-focused browsers like Brave, DuckDuckGo, and even Firefox are becoming more popular. We also weren't surprised that Samsung Internet was virtually tied for 3rd place; after all, it is the default browser (featured even above Chrome) on many of the most popular and best Android phones in the world. Actually, we were kind of shocked that it was as far down the list as it was. Perhaps this has to do with the fact that it doesn't really have a desktop client.
As you might expect, this poll generated some interesting comments and feedback from our readers. Here is a sample of what they had to say.
Reader beno51079 said they use "Chrome, because of convenience and... cross-compatibility."
Reader Kincadium represented multi-browser users, saying that he mostly uses "Samsung Internet with a smattering of Chrome for sites that I don't feel like trying to remember the password for."
Even though it didn't receive as many votes as we expected, there was a lot of support for Samsung Internet and Microsoft Edge.
And the privacy advocates all had their favorites too:
On Facebook, Sebastian Rodger said (somewhat ironically) that he prefers Firefox. "The Facebook container is what made me switch to it. Perfection to limit Facebook trackers outside of the social network :)."
The poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear what you think. So let us know what your favorite browser is and why in the comments below.
A Township Tale review: LARPing in a Minecraft-like multiplayer RPG
A Township Tale, an open-world, sandbox social VR multiplayer game, spent years in a pre-alpha beta before arriving on the Oculus Quest today. While still not version 1.0, this port offers a ton of activities, professions, fetch-quests, crafting, and exploration that'll give you far more hours of gameplay than most VR games.
Android 12 Beta 3 hands on: Game and swatch
Android 12 Beta 3 is the latest installment of Google's latest mobile OS, and the last time we'll likely see feature additions in the program. A new set of game controls, on-device search, better auto-rotation, customizable colors, scrollable screenshots, and more are found here!
Latest Google Pixel 6 XL leak hints at a 5X 'ultra tele' camera
The upcoming Pixel 6 XL could be Google's first phone to come with a periscope camera, according to a teardown of the latest Google Camera v8.3.252.
Let an RC car do what you can't in a real car
Remote control cars are so much fun, but everyone has a different idea of that fun. Is it speed or flying stunts? Electric motor or fuel? We have looked at various RC cars and created this list of some of the best cars available.