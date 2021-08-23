Earlier this year, Google was spotted working on a more useful version of Android's split-screen feature that would let you group two apps together. You'll then be able to swap between another single app and the pair you've created.

Now, an upcoming feature for Chrome on mobile will give you the option to open multiple instances of the browser when you turn on split-screen mode with Android 12. The new capability has been spotted in several strings of code submitted to the Chromium Gerrit, first spotted by XDA Developers.

The latest revelation suggests you will be able to open up to five instances of Chrome on mobile. Additionally, you can open as many tabs as you need in each window and access all instances of Chrome within each section of the split-screen mode. Each Chrome instance will also be listed as a separate entry in the recent apps overview, which should make the feature quite handy.