Starting today, you will able to see insights such as historical price comparison for your exact itinerary. Google will also predict and notify you when the price may go up or when it won't go down any further.

Earlier this week, Google pulled the plug on its travel planning app, Trips . The company has now announced the addition of new features to the Google Travel desktop website, aimed at helping users find the best prices and better plan their trips.

It is also offering a price guarantee for some flights originating in the U.S., which means you will be refunded the difference between the flight price when you book and the lowest actual ticket price before the flight departs. However, price guarantee is only available for flights booked through Google between August 13 and September 2.

Once you have booked a flight through the Google Travel website, you will be assisted with the next steps that you need to take in order to plan your trip. These include searching for hotels, restaurants, and things you can do in the city that you are visiting.

For booking a hotel, Google Travel will give you intel on the top neighborhoods and typical hotel prices. When you look for hotels on the Google Travel website, click on "Where to stay" to see a description of each neighborhood in your destination, along with the average hotel prices.

Travel better with these awesome accessories

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.