What you need to know
- Google Camera version 7.4 has now started rolling out.
- The latest version of the Google Camera app brings 8x zoom for videos on the Pixel 4 series phones.
- It also adds a video resolution toggle that lets you quickly switch between 1080p and 4K.
In March this year, a leaked Google Camera 7.4 APK had suggested Pixel smartphones could finally gain support for 4K 60fps video recording. The Google Camera version 7.4 is now rolling out to users, but sadly, it does not enable 4K 60fps video recording.
The latest version of the Google Camera app enables video recording at up to 8x zoom level on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Until now, video recording on the two phones was limited at a maximum 6x zoom level. However, you will not be able to record videos at 8x zoom when using the "auto" or "60fps" frame rate options.
Google Camera 7.4 also adds a video resolution quick toggle, which makes it much easier to switch between 1080p and 4K resolutions when shooting videos. Previously, the video resolution toggle was accessible only in the full settings menu.
In addition to the new features, the folks at XDA Developers also found new lines in the manifest that suggest Google is preparing to add support for its upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 phones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
