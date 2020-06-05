In March this year, a leaked Google Camera 7.4 APK had suggested Pixel smartphones could finally gain support for 4K 60fps video recording. The Google Camera version 7.4 is now rolling out to users, but sadly, it does not enable 4K 60fps video recording.

The latest version of the Google Camera app enables video recording at up to 8x zoom level on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Until now, video recording on the two phones was limited at a maximum 6x zoom level. However, you will not be able to record videos at 8x zoom when using the "auto" or "60fps" frame rate options.