Google has begun rolling out a new feature for its Google Home and Nest Hub devices that will make it a lot less annoying to use the Assistant to turn off the lights. You will no longer the Google Assistant's voice when you ask it to turn off your lights. Instead, it will simply respond with a 'chime' to let you know that it is going to turn off the lights.

You, about to fall asleep: "Ok Google, turn off the bedroom lights." Google Home responds, a bit louder than you'd like: "Ok, turning off 2 lights". You, now wide awake, but at least the lights are off.

However, it is important to note that this change will work only when you have your Google Home or Nest Hub device in the same room as the smart home lights. Apart from smart lights, it will also work for any switches or plugs that are identified as lights. This means if you have a desk lamp connected to a smart plug that is named "desk lamp", Google Assistant will only respond with a chime when you ask it to turn off the plug. On the other hand, if the plug is called "desk", you will hear a full response from Google Assistant.

Fortunately, the change also applies to other light commands such as increasing the brightness, dimming the lights, and more. Google says the feature is currently being rolled out but it might take some time before it becomes available for everyone.

