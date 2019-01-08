A lot of announcements have already come out of CES 2019, but without a doubt, this is one of the most exciting yet.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, January 8, Google confirmed that it's finally bringing the Google Assistant over to the Sonos One and Sonos Beam. An exact date has yet to be revealed as to when the rollout will begin, but it looks like we've finally reached the finish line.

If you don't have a One or Beam, Google says that "earlier speaker models" will also be updated with Assistant support, but right now it's unclear if all previous Sonos speakers will eventually get the Assistant or just a select few.

This, friends, has been a long time coming.

Sonos first announced that it was working on adding Google Assistant to its speakers when it unveiled the Sonos One back in October 2017, and while we went through 2018 month after month with no sign of the Assistant, it was looking like Sonos would still meet its deadline with a push to make the Assistant available at some point during the holiday season. A few months later, we were met with an announcement that Sonos was pushing everything back to 2019.

We'll update this post accordingly once we have a concrete date set in stone for the Assistant's roll out to the Sonos One and Beam.

