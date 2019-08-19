Golem is almost here. This PlayStation VR title has been in development at Highwire Games for some time, in fact, the game was announced back in December 2015, before the PlayStation VR even released. The game features a young hero named Twine, who suffers a terrible injury and has to stay in bed. Twine is able to reach out with his mind and control the powerful Golems. It's a world of adventure, based around one-on-one combat. You can check out the announcement trailer for the game in the video below:

Jaime Griesemer, Creative Director at Highwire, said that "It's so gratifying to see our original vision for Golem come together into a full experience. We've really had to push ourselves and the technology, but I think the game is beautiful and I can't wait for everyone to be able to play it. And we're pretty old school, so it won't feel 'finished' for us until we see it on store shelves."

The soundtrack was composed by Marty O'Donnell, well-known composer of the music in the original Halo titles. The game is being published for physical media by Perp Games and is now set to release sometime this fall. We'll be sure to update you with pricing information and an exact release date once that becomes available.