What you need to know
- God of War first released in 2018 for the PS4.
- Sony Santa Monica is providing a free update for PS5 players tomorrow.
- This update allows the game to run with 4K checkerboard visuals at 60 FPS.
Sony Santa Monica's 2018 title God of War reached critical acclaim and commercial success on the PS4. Now the studio is providing a patch so it's an even better experience on the PS5. This update is completely free and is arriving for PS5 owners on February 2. With this update, God of War runs at 4K 60 FPS on PS5, using checkerboard rendering.
If for some reason you want to play it with the older settings, you'll still have that ability by going to the options and selecting Original Performance Experience. God of War is part of the PlayStation Plus Collection of games, so if you haven't played it yet, this is the perfect time to do so.
A new God of War is one of the games currently slated to arrive on the PS5 later in 2021. It doesn't have an official title or release date though. Other upcoming PlayStation exclusives throughout 2021 include Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Part.
Best of the gen
God of War
A father-son journey
God of War is a soft reboot, taking Kratos to a new land of Norse Myth as he struggles in older age to teach his brash son how not to repeat his mistakes. The world design, combat and story are all simply top-notch and at just $15, this is a PS4 game you have to play if you've somehow missed it before now.
