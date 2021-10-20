What you need to know Google is making several changes to the Gmail composer.

Adding recipients to an email has more visual cues to avoid duplicates and show who is outside your organization.

Users can now change a recipient's display name.

Google is rolling out several functional changes to the desktop Gmail client that bring more visual cues to the email composer. Many of these changes are focused on helping users identify recipients both in and outside of your organization. When composing an email, recipients will now have an avatar attached to their contact chips. That way, you have a better idea of who you're emailing to avoid potentially sending an email to the wrong person. Also, when inputting new recipients, the drop-down menu will mark someone with a check and grey out their contact if you've already included them.