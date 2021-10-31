Google appears to have recognized that removing the old large Gmail button for creating a new email on desktop did not sit well with the majority of users. The old Compose button is now making a comeback on many of the best laptops.

The search giant has announced that the original big button will return to Gmail on the web starting on November 3. Googled noted that it has come up with this decision after hearing from users that the original version of the button was more intuitive.

Aside from the larger size, there will be a few design changes. The four-color plus button that represented Google's Material Theme design, for example, will no longer be available. Instead, the web-based email client will use a larger button with a red pencil icon and the word "compose" inside the floating action button (FAB).