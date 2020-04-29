What you need to know
- Gmail will surface essential details from the message and display it in a card style at the top of the email.
- For flights, info such as take-off, landing times, and duration will be pulled.
- The feature is rolling out now to both Android and iOS users.
For many people, Gmail is the go-to email app of choice — and for a good reason. Google keeps the app fresh and is continuously adding new features to make it more helpful, and its latest rollout is no different.
When using Gmail on the web, you may have noticed that some emails look a little different than others — specifically those centered around your travel arrangements. Those emails get a card-like treatment where the pertinent details of your travel will be pulled from the body of the email and presented clearly just below the subject. Well, 9to5Google found that this very helpful feature is making its way to the mobile app on Android and iOS. Not only will travel be summarized, but so will key purchases.
The way that it will work is that when you get an email for an upcoming flight or a purchase, whether that is a digital or from a retailer, a card will show up just below the subject line. For flights, info such as confirmation number, take-off and landing times, duration, seat number, and passenger name will be presented clearly for a quick glance to ensure it's correct. If there are both departing and returning flights, Gmail will show multiple cards.
In terms of purchases, you can expect to see the retailer you purchased from, the total cost, and what was bought. It seems that the summary card will also have shortcuts for things like tracking info when it applies. When you want to, the cards can be quickly collapsed to get it out of the way of further reading.
The summary card feature seems to be rolling out now and should be available for Android and iOS Gmail app users soon.
Email the Google way
Gmail for Android
Full of assistance
Google's email platform does more than just store your electronic mail. It has helpful features to sort, schedule, and even write emails for you. Now with the incoming summary cards feature reading your travel and purchase emails just got easier.
Gmail tips and tricks for desktop
Thanks to COVID-19, Qualcomm predicts 30% decrease in phone shipments
Qualcomm's fiscal Q2 earnings report is out. While the chip-maker came out on top for revenue, it's predicting major declines in phone shipments given the current COVID-19 situation.
The Roborock S6 MaxV navigates the crap out of everything
Using dual cameras and a ReactiveAI, the Roborock S6 MaxV can navigate around shoes, power strips, and even pet droppings to keep your house clean. After testing it for several days, we can truly say that this is a great vacuum for any home.
OnePlus 8 Pro review: No strings attached
OnePlus pushed everything to the extreme this time around, but is the $900 OnePlus 8 Pro the best phone money can buy?
Use these messaging apps to keep up with your friends and family
With all our phones can do these days, communicating with them can sometimes be forgotten in lieu of games, videos, and practicing your selfie game. Get back in touch with your friends and family with these messaging apps. And some of these include some of those games so you can play along with whoever you're messaging.