What you need to know
- Ghostwire: Tokyo is an upcoming timed PS5 console exclusive developed by Tango Gameworks.
- A new gameplay overview video dives into how players will fight dark spirits in a faithful recreation of Tokyo.
- Ghostwire: Tokyo is slated to launch on March 25, 2022, with three-day early access for anyone that preorders the Digital Deluxe edition.
PlayStation and Bethesda Softworks shared more details on Ghostwire: Tokyo in a new gameplay overview. Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo tasks players with purging evil spirits in Tokyo. Using Ethereal Weaving, players fight these spirits using fire, water, air, and other ghostly abilities.
You can take a look at the new overview for Ghostwire: Tokyo below.
When asked to describe what Ghostwire: Tokyo is by Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami, members of the development team described it as "paranormal" and "strawberry shortcake."
The game takes advantage of the PS5's 3D audio system to make the music and atmosphere as creepy as possible, while ray-tracing combined with wet puddles mean that Tokyo looks as good as possible.
Ghostwire: Tokyo is launching on March 25, 2022, as previously confirmed by a video description ahead of the stream. Anyone who preorders the Digital Deluxe version of the game will get access three days earlier on March 22, alongside some bonus items: Streetwear Outfit Pack, Shinobi Outfit, and Kunai Weapon.
Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed console exclusive on PS5 for at least a year, and due to Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media being acquired by Microsoft, there's a chance it's the last new Bethesda game that'll launch on a PlayStation console.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon is raising Prime membership prices for the first time in four years
Amazon released its Q4 2021 earnings on Thursday, announcing that it will raise the price of Prime Memberships starting February 18.
Apple has a nearly unassailable lead over Samsung in the premium segment
Apple ended Q4 2021 as the top handset manufacturer in the world, and it doesn't look like it will take its foot off the gas this year.
Now is the time for Samsung to use the Exynos chipset in all its phones
Samsung inked a partnership with AMD for a reason. Now it's time to deliver on that promise and start giving customers more.
Here's every DualSense controller available today
There aren't many DualSense options right now, but that's sure to change in the coming years. So here's every color DualSense you can buy today.