Ghostwire: Tokyo has a release date of March 25, 2022, according to the description of a new YouTube video that was uploaded on the official PlayStation channel. The video promises new gameplay to be shown on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed PS5 console exclusive, the second in a pair of deals with publisher Bethesda Softworks before the publisher was acquired by Microsoft and added to the Xbox first-party portfolio. As such, it'll be exclusive to PS5 and PC for at least a full year.

The prior timed exclusive game from Bethesda, Deathloop, launched to critical acclaim, with our review stating that "Deathloop is a well-crafted, intelligent murder puzzle worth solving, regardless of your experience with immersive sims or roguelikes."

Given how Bethesda is now a part of Xbox, there is a fair chance that when Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives, it'll be the last game from Bethesda Softworks to launch on a PlayStation console.