What you need to know
- Ghostwire: Tokyo is an upcoming timed PS5 exclusive developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks.
- The game was originally slated to launch in 2021 before being delayed into 2022.
- A new overview for the game is coming on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 2:00 p.m. PT.
- According to the description of the YouTube video, Ghostwire: Tokyo has a release date of March 25, 2022.
Ghostwire: Tokyo has a release date of March 25, 2022, according to the description of a new YouTube video that was uploaded on the official PlayStation channel. The video promises new gameplay to be shown on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.
Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed PS5 console exclusive, the second in a pair of deals with publisher Bethesda Softworks before the publisher was acquired by Microsoft and added to the Xbox first-party portfolio. As such, it'll be exclusive to PS5 and PC for at least a full year.
The prior timed exclusive game from Bethesda, Deathloop, launched to critical acclaim, with our review stating that "Deathloop is a well-crafted, intelligent murder puzzle worth solving, regardless of your experience with immersive sims or roguelikes."
Given how Bethesda is now a part of Xbox, there is a fair chance that when Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives, it'll be the last game from Bethesda Softworks to launch on a PlayStation console.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Poll: What is your favorite music streaming service?
Music streaming is growing more and more popular with more than 500 million people subscribed to the various apps. We want to know which is your favorite streaming app and why.
This $200 Galaxy S21 FE discount makes the phone actually worth buying
The Galaxy S21 FE probably isn't worth buying at $700 with the S22 so close to arrival. But for $500? That kind of deal may make it worth passing up Samsung's next-gen phone.
We rank the best two-factor authentication methods
You should be using two-factor authentication and you already know this. But you also need to know which method of 2FA is right for you.
Here's every DualSense controller available today
There aren't many DualSense options right now, but that's sure to change in the coming years. So here's every color DualSense you can buy today.