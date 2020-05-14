Sucker Punch has built the game around an immersive design. For example, you can call gusts of wind to your location at any point that will show you where to go next. Cues can also be found in nature, as foxes will show you hidden shrines. You can check out the full gameplay video below.

In addition to combat and stealth, Sucker Punch also showed off some settings, like the special photo mode or the ability to play in black and white.

After initially being scheduled to release in June, Ghost of Tsushima was slightly delayed for polish and is now set to be available on July 17.