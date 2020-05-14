What you need to know
- Today, PlayStation held a State of Play focused on Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima.
- There was about 18 minutes of gameplay footage, showcasing combat and exploration.
- There's also special features like a Photo Mode and the ability to play in black and white.
Sucker Punch has built the game around an immersive design. For example, you can call gusts of wind to your location at any point that will show you where to go next. Cues can also be found in nature, as foxes will show you hidden shrines. You can check out the full gameplay video below.
In addition to combat and stealth, Sucker Punch also showed off some settings, like the special photo mode or the ability to play in black and white.
After initially being scheduled to release in June, Ghost of Tsushima was slightly delayed for polish and is now set to be available on July 17.
War-torn land
Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition
The way of the Ghost
In Ghost of Tsushima, Jin must decide what honor and principles are worth sacrificing in order to defeat the unstoppable Mongol invaders.
