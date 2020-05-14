Ghost Of Tsushima State Of PlaySource: Sony Interactive Entertainment (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Today, PlayStation held a State of Play focused on Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima.
  • There was about 18 minutes of gameplay footage, showcasing combat and exploration.
  • There's also special features like a Photo Mode and the ability to play in black and white.

Sucker Punch has built the game around an immersive design. For example, you can call gusts of wind to your location at any point that will show you where to go next. Cues can also be found in nature, as foxes will show you hidden shrines. You can check out the full gameplay video below.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

In addition to combat and stealth, Sucker Punch also showed off some settings, like the special photo mode or the ability to play in black and white.

After initially being scheduled to release in June, Ghost of Tsushima was slightly delayed for polish and is now set to be available on July 17.

War-torn land

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition

The way of the Ghost

In Ghost of Tsushima, Jin must decide what honor and principles are worth sacrificing in order to defeat the unstoppable Mongol invaders.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.