It's March! That means we're inching ever closer and closer to an escape from winter. But with spring right around the corner, you might need to start thinking about what that entails. Namely, it's soon going to be time for some yard work! Time to start mowing the grass and cleaning those edges again. Equip yourself with some new Greenworks tools on sale during this Amazon deal of the day that includes lawn mowers, a leaf blower, and a string trimmer all going for super low prices up to 30% off.

For lawn mowers, you have two options. You can choose the corded electric Greenworks mower on sale for $134.99 or the battery-powered mower going for $209.99. These are both crazy low prices. The corded mower normally sells for around $200 and goes as high as $230. The drop to $135 marks only the second time in the last year that it has dropped this low. The battery-powered mower has dropped to $210 once before, during last year's holiday shopping season, but it more regularly sells for $300. You're saving big no matter which one you choose.

You could also get the Greenworks string trimmer for a low price of $69.99. This is the only time this string trimmer has ever gone on sale, and it normally goes for $100. It's a 12-inch trimmer that comes with a battery and charger. There's even a USB port so you can use the battery to charge your mobile devices.

Save $45 on the Greenworks leaf blower in its first major price drop ever. It includes a 24V brushless motor, variable speed triggers so you can blow wind up to 110 mph, and a turbo button for a boost in air volume. This one also has its own battery and charger with a USB port for your gear.