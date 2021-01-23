Source: StackCommerce
If you prefer keeping your online activity under wraps, using a VPN is pretty essential. BulletVPN provides fast connections and top security on all your devices — and you can currently get a lifetime subscription for just $38.99.
There are many good reasons to protect yourself online — from avoiding trackers and hackers to unlocking streaming sites and more. No matter where your priorities lie, BulletVPN has you covered.
Described by The VPN Guru as a "reliable, fast, and secure VPN provider," this service offers speedy connections anywhere in the world. The network comprises 119 servers in 51 countries, all running to a strict no-logging policy.
BulletVPN works on a long list of devices, including computers, phones, tablets, games consoles, smart TVs, and routers. You can protect up to six devices on one account, with 256-AES encryption and a choice of protocols.
This VPN is also torrent-friendly, and it can remove local restrictions on Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and other sites.
Worth $540, lifetime service with BulletVPN is now just $38.99 with this deal.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
LG leaving Android isn't good for anyone — except LG
At some point, throwing money into the sea will start to look like a bad idea and LG will just call it quits. I hate those kinds of days.
Hands-on: Hitman 3 for PSVR shows you can kill the old ways
Hitman comes to VR for the first time in Hitman 3 for PSVR. But this isn't just some little standalone game; it's the entirety of Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3, all playable in VR.
MST was great, but its death is a good thing for mobile payments
Samsung has killed MST because the world doesn't really need MST any longer. Unless you're buying worms.
Build your own phone cleaning kit without breaking the bank
We use our phones everywhere and expose them to all kinds of nastiness, germs, and viruses. But you can easily purify your device with these affordable cleaning supplies.