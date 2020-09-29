If you want to avoid being tracked online, using a VPN is essential. Speedify 10 Bonding VPN combines multiple channels to provide fast, reliable protection. Right now, you can pick up a three-year subscription for just $59.99.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/7HpJGPkiR-8
Normally speaking, each device connects to the Internet via one channel. But just like a single-lane highway, you may find the traffic starts slowing down during busy periods.
By bonding together multiple channels, Speedify keeps data moving smoothly. In addition, this technology offers a more secure connection — even if one channel drops, you have a back-up. This feature works on all your devices and pretty much any network.
As featured on Lifehacker and Mashable, this Speedify VPN also provides impressive protection. Your data is secured by military-grade encryption, and the company operates a strict "zero logging" policy.
Speedify is available on all major desktop and mobile platforms, and one subscription covers up to five devices with unlimited bandwidth.
You would normally pay $107 for three years of service, but you can get your subscription today for just $59.99.
