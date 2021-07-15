Genshin Impact Update 2.0 will be the game's biggest yet, expanding the world of Teyvat and finally adding the region of Inazuma along with new quests, characters, and more. The update, dropping on July 21, will be coming to PS4, PS5, PC, Android, and iOS free for all players. We'll run through everything you can expect in the coming weeks. Ever since its launch, Genshin Impact has become one of the best Android games out there, with frequent updates adding new content that keeps players constantly engaged. Mix that with a winning gameplay formula and its gacha system, AND you can see why it's become so popular. Genshin Impact Update 2.0 New Region

Of the seven nations of Teyvat, Genshin Impact has only taken us to Mondstadt and Liyue. With Update 2.0, players will be able to travel to the region of Inazuma, which worships the Electro Archon Baal. The Japanese-inspired nation features six main islands, one of which is Narukami, where Inazuma City is located. It's said that a strong sea breeze and thunderstorms often accompany the islands. Across the island, you'll find ports, mountains, a large gorge, shrines, villages, and much more. Inazuma's six main islands include: Narukami Island

Kannazuka

Yashiori Island

Seirai Island

Tsurumi Island

Watatsumi Island Developer miHoYo teases that players will be learning more about Baal's quest for eternity throughout Inazuma. Although Inazuma is greatly affected by fleeting lightning and the Electro element, the Electro Archon who rules the area has turned to the pursuit of eternity. Throughout the adventure in Inazuma, players will be able to explore the unique cultural landscapes, stories, secrets, and historical connections to Inazuma and the Electro Archon on each of the different islands, as well as the answers to eternity from the Electro Archon herself. Judging by how much we can already explore in Mondstadt and Liyue, we'll have a ton of areas to explore in Inazuma. This isn't just some small locale being added. Genshin Impact Update 2.0 New characters

In addition to Kaedehara Kazuha, a five-star Anemo sword user who was recently introduced to Genshin Impact, Update 2.0 also adds two new five-star characters and a four-star character. Kamisato Ayaka: Five-star Cryo sword user. Ayaka hails from the Kamisato Clan and is described as "dignified, elegant, and wise."

Five-star Cryo sword user. Ayaka hails from the Kamisato Clan and is described as "dignified, elegant, and wise." Yoimiya: Five-star Pyro archer. Yoimiya is an expert in fireworks and often crafts her own that symbolize people's hopes and dreams.

Five-star Pyro archer. Yoimiya is an expert in fireworks and often crafts her own that symbolize people's hopes and dreams. Sayu: Four-star Anemo claymore user. Sayu is a ninja character that wields a claymore bigger than herself. This will bring the total number of playable Genshin Impact characters to 37. There are a handful of others that have also been teased but there's no timetable for when they'll be added to the game. Genshin Impact Update 2.0 New quests

Beginning Chapter II of the Archon Quests, players can take on Act I: The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia once they reach Adventure Rank 36. Its prologue was already released a couple of weeks ago and introduced players to Kaedehara Kazuha as they worked out ways to travel to Inazuma. Act II: Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow, and Act III: Omnipresence Over Mortals will follow. This Archon Quest appears to deal with how the ruling body over Inazuma views its Archon Baal, also known as the Raiden Shogun. Genshin Impact Update 2.0 New weapons and artifacts

Players will be able to unlock seven new weapons and two new artifact sets with Update 2.0. While only two five-star weapons are being introduced, the rest of the four-star weapons look formidable. Weapons Thundering Pulse (five-star bow)

Mistsplitter Reforged (five-star sword)

Hamayumi (four-star bow)

Amenoma Kaguechi (four-star sword)

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa (four-star claymore)

Kitain Cross Spear (four-star polearm)

Hakushin Ring (four-star catalyst) Artifacts Emblem of Severed Fate (five-star artifact): Two-piece set — Energy recharge +20%. Four-piece set — Increases Elemental Burst damage by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained this way.

(five-star artifact): Two-piece set — Energy recharge +20%. Four-piece set — Increases Elemental Burst damage by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained this way. Shimenawa's Reminiscence (five-star artifact): Two-piece set — Attack +18%. Four-piece set — When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging attack damage is increased by 50% for 10 seconds. Genshin Impact Update 2.0 New events and enemies

Update 2.0 will bring a couple of new and returning events that players can partake in, along with a few new enemies. It's unknown how long some of these events will run for or when they will begin. Events Thunder Sojourn: Muzhen, the Chief Technical Officer of the Alcor, needs help from experienced adventures. Players will be able to participate in traversal and combat activities like Bolt Blitz, Lightning Round, Weaving Lightning, and Automaton Front.

Muzhen, the Chief Technical Officer of the Alcor, needs help from experienced adventures. Players will be able to participate in traversal and combat activities like Bolt Blitz, Lightning Round, Weaving Lightning, and Automaton Front. Phantom Flow: Players will be tasked with defeating "all manner of powerful enemies using the world's gentlest martial art, Shinryuu."

Players will be tasked with defeating "all manner of powerful enemies using the world's gentlest martial art, Shinryuu." Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonders: Theater Mechanicus has been expanded and is making a return to Inazuma with more unique content.

Theater Mechanicus has been expanded and is making a return to Inazuma with more unique content. Lost Riches: Treasure-Seeking Seelie makes a return as players team up to find new treasure across the land.

Treasure-Seeking Seelie makes a return as players team up to find new treasure across the land. Ley Line Overflow: Using Original Resin to make Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation and earn Mora. Enemies Fatui Mirror Maiden: These enemies harness Hydro powers to attack enemies.

These enemies harness Hydro powers to attack enemies. Pyro Hypostasis: Labelled a Normal Boss, Pyro Hypostasis is an elemental lifeform that players can encounter.

Labelled a Normal Boss, Pyro Hypostasis is an elemental lifeform that players can encounter. Ruin Sentinel: An elite automaton.

An elite automaton. Perpetual Mechanical Array: Another Normal Boss and automaton. Genshin Impact Update 2.0 Cross-save

It's been a long time coming, but Update 2.0 will finally add support for cross-save across PlayStation, PC, and mobile. PlayStation consoles were previously left out of cross-save with PC and mobile because of technical reasons (PlayStation users were registered under their PSN ID while PC and mobile users had their own miHoyo accounts). There will now be a way to link these with the same email address.