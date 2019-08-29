What you need to know
- Garmin today announced its new Fenix 6 series GPS multisport smartwatch lineup.
- The latest lineup comes with bigger displays, improved battery life, and a new PacePro feature for grade-adjusted pacing guidance.
- Garmin's Fenix 6 series starts at $600 and goes up to $1,150 for the Fenix 6X Pro Solar.
Garmin today rolled out its newest flagship GPS multisport smartwatch lineup, the Fenix 6 series. The most impressive member of the new Fenix 6 family is the Fenix 6X Pro Solar, which is Garmin's very first GPS smartwatch to come with solar charging.
The flagship Fenix 6X Pro Solar uses a transparent solar charging lens that allows it to use the sun's energy to extend battery life by up to 3 days. Even when not utilizing its solar charging capabilities, the 6X Pro Solar promises up to 21 days of battery life. The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch display, which is 36 percent larger than the previous Fenix 5X models.
Garmin's new Fenix 6 series also includes the Fenix 6 and 6X watches that come with bigger display sizes compared to the Fenix 5 Plus series. Sapphire editions of the two models sport a scratch-resistant sapphire lens for enhanced durability.
Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, all Fenix 6 series models offer topographic maps, including ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts around the world. They can also be configured with 32GB of onboard storage, which will allow users to store up to 2,000 songs.
The Fenix 6 series is also the first to come with the PacePro feature, which provides grade-adjusted guidance to runners. Some of the other highlights of the new Fenix 6 series include a new customizable power manager for greater control over battery life, wrist-based heart rate sensor, advanced sleep monitoring, and Garmin Pay support for contactless payments.
The Garmin Fenix 6 series smartwatches are now available for purchase in the U.S. through the company's website. While the Fenix 6S with the 42mm watch face starts at $600, the Fenix 6 Pro and Sapphire Editions start at $700. You will need to shell out $1,150 if you want to get the Fenix 6X Pro Solar.
Garmin Fenix 6 Series
Garmin's all-new Fenix 6 series multisport GPS smartwatches come in 3 sizes and offer a host of features that makes them a great choice for outdoor adventurists. All Fenix 6 series watches include a heart-rate sensor, routable maps, and pace guidance.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.