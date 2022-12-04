Yes, Fortnite Chapter 4 is broken on Android. For now.

What you need to know

Fortnite Chapter 4 launched early Sunday morning, December 4, 2022 on all supported platforms.

The Android version is broken right now, giving users an error when they try to update to the latest version, v23.

Epic has confirmed the issue and is working on a fix.

If you were hoping to hop on Fortnite and explore everything Chapter 4 brings to the table today, you'll have to wait a little bit longer for Epic to fix a nasty bug that appeared on the Android version of the game. Epic has confirmed the issue and said it's currently working on a fix for Android players hoping to play as soon as possible.



Right now, Android users attempting to update Fortnite to Chapter 4, version 23 of the game, are receiving an error that reads "LIBRARY-IN-NOSIGNATURES." Likely, this has something to do with the game installing outside of the Play Store via the Epic launcher but don't worry, Epic Games will have it fixed soon enough. The company confirmed as much on Twitter (opens in new tab).



(Image credit: Android Central)

Fortnite Chapter 4 launched early Sunday morning for players eager to check out the brand new island and all the new features Epic Games added to the ever-evolving battle royale game. New skins include Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher games and shows, the Doomslayer from the Doom series of games, and plenty of original skins. New vehicles have also been added to the game and Epic is sure to unveil more as the game continues to evolve in Chapter 4 throughout the course of the next year.

