This might be what Samsung's upcoming XR headset is called

What you need to know

New trademarks in the UK and New Zealand hint that Samsung’s mixed reality headset might be called “Beyond.”

The New Zealand trademark application lists products like VR, AR, and XR headsets, potentially linking “Beyond” to Samsung’s upcoming device.

However, BigScreenVR already holds a trademark for "Beyond," though its registration details are unclear.

New trademarks in the UK and New Zealand are pointing to Samsung’s mixed reality headset being called “Beyond.”

Back in December, Samsung and Google gave us a preview of their joint XR headset project, known internally as Project Moohan. They shared a few images and teased some possible features for the upcoming Android XR platform, giving us a taste of what’s to come.

At last month’s Samsung Unpacked 2025 event, the much-hyped XR headset got a quick, low-key showcase. Even though it’s been over a month since the teaser, we’re still in the dark about what the device will actually be called.

As spotted by Brad Lynch, new trademark applications in the UK and New Zealand might have spilled the beans on what Samsung’s upcoming mixed-reality headset will be called (via XR Daily News).

Samsung’s recently unveiled Mixed Reality Headset may be called the “Samsung Beyond” or “Galaxy Beyond”This is based on trademarks filed in the UK and New Zealand last monthThanks @LaidBackDev_ for the heads up! pic.twitter.com/C3qShVxURrJanuary 31, 2025

The filings suggest the device could roll out as either "Samsung Beyond."

The New Zealand trademark application covers a wide variety of products, from TVs and smart glasses to digital door locks. But what really stands out is the mention of VR, AR, and XR headsets, hinting that this could be tied to the highly anticipated device.

If the trademark gets the green light, "Beyond" is likely to become the name for Samsung’s upcoming headset.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, BigScreenVR already has a headset called "Beyond" and was quick to chime in on Lynch’s tweet, saying they hold the trademark for the name. But here’s the catch—details about where and how their trademark is registered are still up in the air.

Project Moohan is still in the prototype stage, so details like the release date and price for Samsung’s XR headset are a mystery for now. That said, whispers are floating around that it could cost at least half as much as Apple’s Vision Pro.

In his YouTube video, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) highlighted that the headset ditches the over-the-head strap, opting for a single adjustable strap at the back, much like the Meta Quest Pro. Brownlee mentioned that this setup, paired with the distinct facial interface, makes it feel pretty comfortable without needing the extra strap—unlike the Vision Pro, which doesn’t quite pull it off.