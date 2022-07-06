Post Malone premieres new VR concert film in Horizon Worlds next week

What you need to know

Post Malone will be premiering his new virtual reality concert film, Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience, based on his latest album starting on July 15.

The film can be watched through Venues via the Horizon Worlds app on Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets.

It will also be available to watch in 2D via Facebook and Instagram.

Meta will be hosting rapper and singer Post Malone's concert film, Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience, from the Horizon Worlds app on Oculus Quest 2 headsets next week on July 15.

The 40-minute concert will have Post Malone performing songs from his recently released album Twelve Carat Toothache alongside special guest appearances by The Kid Laroi, Fleet Foxes, and Roddy Ricch. The film was created specifically for virtual reality, touting in the Oculus blog (opens in new tab) that its "set design, practical effects, and camera framing" were made for a 180 degree display, though it can be watched without requiring a Meta Quest or Quest 2 headset.

Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience will premiere through the Venues space in Horizon Worlds on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET. The film will loop three times, and then be available for replay in an Always On room within Venues or Oculus TV until September 30. Those without a Meta VR headset can watch the 2D version of the concert on Facebook via Meta (opens in new tab) and Post Malone (opens in new tab), or through Messenger and Instagram via Watch Together.

Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience will be kicking off what Meta is calling the Horizon Block Party, a "summer-long series of virtual performances and community activities." No other artists or films have been specifically announced for the upcoming event yet, though there will be new events in the Venues space (opens in new tab) after July 15.

Horizon Worlds' Venues have hosted special events and concerts before, such as Foo Fighters and The Chainsmokers, and it seems Meta will be working with more artists on exclusive content as it plans to expand Horizon Worlds to mobile and consoles.