Iron Man VR is finally coming out for the Oculus Quest 2

What you need to know

Iron Man VR is coming to Meta Quest 2 on November 3, 2022.

The game was previously a PSVR exclusive and sees players take the role of Tony Stark in the Iron Man suit in a 7-10 hour long story.

The studio behind Iron Man VR, Camouflaj, is now officially part of Oculus Studios, Meta's first-party video game development house.

If you've been wanting to give Iron Man VR a shot but don't have a PSVR, it looks like you're in luck! Iron Man VR is officially coming to the Meta Quest platform on November 3 after a roughly 18-month exclusive tenure on the PlayStation VR.

I had the chance to review Iron Man VR (opens in new tab) in March 2021 on the PSVR and absolutely loved the feeling of being Tony Stark in VR and, thanks to the free-roaming room-scale capabilities and proper motion-tracked controllers of the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), it should be even more immersive to role play as Iron Man throughout the game's 7+ hour-long campaign.

It was easily my favorite PSVR title of 2021 and I've got little doubt it'll make the list of best Quest 2 games (opens in new tab) when it comes out next month, but we'll have to see for sure then.

Iron Man VR follows Tony Stark's adventures facing off against Ghost, a hacker with a drone army and "a mysterious connection to Stark's past," as the developer puts it. If you're a Marvel fan or have just wanted to see what it would be like to be behind the mask of the famous robotic suit, Iron Man VR for Quest 2 will likely impress you.

Iron Man VR's missions find Stark flying around in his suit where you'll use the Quest 2's Touch controllers to control the suit's Repulsors — those are the thrusters found in each hand's palm — to maneuver around detailed levels and shoot down anything that gets in Tony's way.

Turns out, the game's PSVR exclusivity is ending because the studio behind the game, Camouflaj, is now officially part of Oculus Studios. That's Meta's first-party development house that now includes nearly a dozen development teams dedicated to making great VR games for the Quest platform.

While you wait for the game's release, check out the trailer below.