Visor is the pro VR headset the Apple Vision Pro is pretending to be

What you need to know

Visor is a new headset from Immersed, a company making work-in-VR software for years.

The new headset weighs one-third of Apple Vision Pro, yet has longer battery life and higher resolution displays.

Visor will be available starting at $399.99 with a Visor Plus subscription.

Visor is a brand-new VR headset designed by Immersed, a software company that's been making work-in-VR apps for years. Visor represents a unique collaboration between Immersed and Qualcomm to develop a significantly lighter and less expensive headset than the Apple Vision Pro, all while retaining better battery life and higher resolution displays.

Visor's unique form factor looks a lot more like a large pair of glasses than a VR headset, a key part of making this a VR headset you might actually want to work in. Visor weighs under 200 grams — compared to 515 grams for Quest 3 and 650 grams for Apple Vision Pro — yet is capable of running 4K micro-OLED displays with four million more Pixels than Apple Vision Pro.

We've seen other XR glasses like Xreal Air 2 Ultra make similar claims but Immersed says its headset is a better concept. Visor is both more powerful than most XR glasses — it's powered by the Qualcomm XR2 chipset — and Visor offers an FoV that's "twice as wide" as AR glasses, letting you see multiple virtual monitors simultaneously. All the best smart glasses only provide enough virtual screen room to see one virtual monitor at a time.

Like most AR glasses, Immersed Visor doesn't support IPD adjustment but that's because it's tailor-made for you upon order, similar to Bigscreen Beyond.

Visor supports full 6DoF — that's six degrees of freedom, which means you can do more than just tilt your head — and also offers both eye tracking and hand tracking for more natural virtual interaction. Visor runs software similar to what you can already use on headsets like the Meta Quest 3, so it's already a mature platform.

Immersed says Visor is powered by an external battery rated at 3 hours of standalone use. The battery attaches to the headset on the back of the right temple and can be connected to a laptop or a hard-wired power source to ensure constant headset power.

When Visor was originally teased by Immersed, it looked too good to be true, and while the price seems too good to be true, there is a catch. Visor starts at $399 but requires a one or two-year software Visor Plus subscription commitment. A 12-month subscription will cost $59.99 per month, while a 24-month plan lowers that to $39.99 per month.

Once this initial subscription term is up, the headset is fully unlocked and free to use for as long as you'd like. Alternatively, you can purchase the headset outright for $949.99 during pre-order sales.

Anyone who previously preordered Visor will get a free 12-month Visor Plus subscription as a reward for being an early backer. Immersed said it's targeting a mid-2024 launch date and will continue to reveal more as the date approaches.