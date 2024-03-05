Here's how to save your Oculus account data from being permanently deleted this month

What you need to know

Meta will delete Oculus accounts on March 29th, 2024, at which point there will be no way to recover deleted user data.

The deleted information will include apps and in-app purchases, existing app store credits, achievements, friends lists, and user-created content.

To keep your data, you can transition your Oculus account to a Meta account using the steps below.

If you're a Meta Quest user who still hasn't converted your Oculus account into a Meta account, there's still time — but time is running out. In an email communicated to users, Meta explained that it will permanently delete Oculus accounts on March 29th, 2024. You can create a Meta account to replace your Oculus account anytime before that date, but you won't want to wait long.

Meta says that apps and in-app purchases, existing app store credits, achievements, friends lists, and user-created content will all be deleted if not transferred over. Once deleted, there will be no way to recover the data.

Chances are, you've probably already converted your Oculus account into a Meta account. The company stopped letting users create Oculus accounts way back in 2020. It asked users to convert Oculus accounts to Meta accounts in October 2022, preventing Oculus account logins in January 2023. Meta has been trying to eliminate Oculus accounts for multiple years.

Luckily, it's a simple transition process. All you need to know is the email address connected to your Oculus ID. From there, you can access this portal to create a new account with the same email linked to your Oculus ID. Afterward, anything stored in your Oculus account will be automatically moved to the new Meta account.

Meta is sending an email informing users who may be affected by the planned deletion. "To maintain access to the above-listed items, you may need to migrate to a Meta account using the email address associated with your Oculus ID before March 29th, 2024," the email states. There's some emphasis on the word "may" because some users who've already transitioned to a Meta account received the email as well.

If you aren't sure whether you've transitioned your account, you can always try going through the few-minute process anyway. If you've already completed the migration, it won't let you create a new account with the email tied to your Oculus ID. Since your data is at risk of being lost, it's worth double-checking.