Blade & Sorcery on Quest no longer requires a PC to mod

Blade & Sorcery Nomad gamers, it's time to get excited about the next big update, U12, which is now available on Quest and Steam. U12 includes a bevy of new features, bug fixes, and improvements to the game including the hyped in-game mod support.

Now, instead of having to use a PC to find, download, and copy over files to mod Blade & Sorcery Nomad (opens in new tab) on Quest, gamers can use the new in-game browser, instead. The mod manager can be accessed via the game's main menu, not unlike how some of the best Quest 2 games like Contractors and Bonelab. The update notes (opens in new tab) lay out all the details, but here's the short of it:

Any mod currently listed on mod.io (opens in new tab) will automatically show up in the in-game mod manager.

will automatically show up in the in-game mod manager. Only compatible mods will be shown, so no need to worry about downloading something that won't work.

Mods can be toggled on and off, so download to your heart's content and enable as you please.

All prerequisites will be downloaded automatically, making mods a one-click installation.

The U12 update also adds in physics-based swimming so players can finally jump in the water and explore. That'll surely open up avenues for the creation of new mods, no doubt.

Players can also now break objects found throughout the game world. Pots, crates, benches, and other objects that you could previously pick up (but not break) can now be destroyed with enough force. Additionally, enemies with shields can now shield bash and push players, making combat a lot more dynamic.

A whopping 24 new dungeon outpost rooms have been added, further strengthening the single-player campaign mode. Dungeons also have a new dynamic music system that will make things more exciting as the action heats up, and the game's arenas now have brand-new music, as well.

New cheats have been added including the much-requested free climb mode where players can Breath of the Wild all over the place, grabbing and climbing as they please. Lastly, is the addition of six new weapons including a pickaxe which can be found throughout the world or spawned via the book.