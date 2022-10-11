Among Us VR launch trailer finally shows off imposter kills

What you need to know

Among Us VR pre-orders have opened on the Quest Store. The game launches on November 10 for Quest, Rift, and Steam with cross-play enabled.

Pre-ordering the $9.99 game gets you a Mini Crewmate hat in-game.

A 4-10-player social multiplayer experience, Among Us VR recreates the gameplay of the original game while adding 3D animations and proximity chat.

Schell Games, the developer behind I Expect You to Die 2 and Lost Recipes, is finally bringing Among Us VR to Oculus Quest after announcing the game last December. The developer very slowly revealed gameplay over the course of the year, with trailers showing how The Skeld and its crewmate tasks were lovingly recreated in VR, along with some new VR-specific tasks. But we never saw what playing as an imposter would be like until now.

In the trailer, revealed during Tuesday's Meta Connect event, you see how the imposter can watch crewmates through vents or travel through them to other parts of the ship, with cute murderous sketches showing where the vents will take imposters. You can also pull up a sabotage map to disrupt crewmates' tasks, though you might look suspicious standing still and pointing at it if you're not careful.

And, of course, players can tap-to-kill anyone they look at, complete with the traditional chopped-in-half crewmate corpse afterwards.

Crewmates, meanwhile, will see randomized death screens when imposters kill them, such as roundhouse kicks or whacks to the face. Once a body is found, players can talk to each other through the Quest's built-in mic, though some players may prefer to text-chat instead.

"Among Us VR will launch just in time for the holidays, and we can’t wait to hear how family and friends band together and betray each other as they complete tasks aboard the Skeld II," Victoria Tran, Community Director for Innersloth, said about the upcoming release. "The VR version of Among Us remains true to the spirit of the original game while also giving players an all new way to experience the chaos and thrill of accusing your friends of murder!"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Innersloth / Schell Games / Robot Teddy ) (Image credit: Innersloth / Schell Games / Robot Teddy ) (Image credit: Innersloth / Schell Games / Robot Teddy )

The announcement included some details about the game, including that it'll support cross-play across Quest, Rift, and Steam. We also know the game will come to PS VR2 when the console launches in 2023, but we don't know if cross-play will work between Meta and Sony headsets as of yet.

You'll be able to customize your crewmate's color and hat, though apparently not your outfit like you can in the game. We assume you'll unlock hats as you complete games, similar to the base game, but we don't know if there will be any microtransactions to buy some items. The game will also have achievements.

What we do know is that the game will support multiple locomotion options, which likely means teleporting if you're sensitive to VR nausea, in addition to "single or two-handed locomotion options."

(Image credit: Schell Games)

In addition to the Among Us VR announcement, Schell Games also revealed a mixed-reality experience at Meta Connect called I Expect You to Die: Home Sweet Home. Taking the booby-trap escape room concept of its VR games, Schell Games created a mixed-reality experience that converts your own surroundings into an escape room.

“When we were concepting this experience, we were all working from home. Then it clicked — what if we had our Secret Agents working from home, too?” said CEO Jesse Schell. “The idea of all the dangerous situations a Secret Agent has to deal with being inside their house seemed really fun and felt like a great match for mixed reality.”

The game will be available on Quest 2 and Quest Pro, although only the latter will enable clear, full-color passthrough that'll make it much more visually pleasant. But both games should have fun minigames and puzzle solving, and it's available for free (opens in new tab) on the Quest Store.