Alvo adds cross-platform play between Oculus Quest 2 and PSVR

What you need to know

Alvo is a first-person virtual reality multiplayer shooter that released last year on PlayStation VR and earlier this year for Oculus Quest 2.

The developer confirmed both versions will support cross-platform multiplayer in a free update on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The game has continued to receive multiple updates after its launch, and is planned on coming to other virtual reality headsets in the future.

Alvo developer Mardonpol has announced that the military VR first-person shooter will be getting cross-platform play between the Oculus Quest 2 and PlayStation VR versions this week.

The update adding cross-platform multiplayer will go live starting on Thursday, Sept. 15. The studio had been teasing cross-platform support between Oculus Quest 2 and PlayStation VR since it added an in-game friends list built for that specific reason in an update this July (opens in new tab).

Alvo originally launched on the Meta Quest 2 earlier this year, while the PSVR version released in 2021, and our hands-on impressions of the title praised its fast combat while using its simple movement and inventory systems in VR. Although, there did not seem to be enough content to call it one of the best Quest 2 games (opens in new tab).

Since then, the price for both versions have been lowered to $15 and have received a few big updates with a wave-based zombies mode, new maps, fixes, and more. The recent Fire and Fear update (opens in new tab) released last month had added a new multiplayer map called Dojo, molotov and sticky grenades, and two more characters that could only be unlocked through the new zombies map from the update.

The studio is continuing to support Alvo with the game confirmed coming to Pico VR and PlayStation VR2 headsets. No release dates have been set for either version, though the PlayStation VR2 itself will not be launching until sometime in early 2023.