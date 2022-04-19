Stadia adds four free trials today, including Dragon Quest XI S

What you need to know

Google is adding four more free trials of Stadia games starting today.

The four games are Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Little Nightmares Complete Edition, and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle.

The limited-time trials can range from 30 to 120 minutes depending on the title.

Another four Stadia games received free trials starting today, allowing anyone with an internet connection and a web browser to play without requiring a Stadia account.

Google detailed the four Stadia games in a blog post, starting with a 60-minute trial of racing game Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers. Square Enix's Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, one of the best Stadia games, is also available in full as a free trial for 120 minutes.

Bandai Namco has two games offering free trials today with platformer Little Nightmares Complete Edition at 30 minutes and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle at 30 minutes too. The 2020 Stadia-exclusive Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle is a 64-player battle royale title and features classic Pac-Man gameplay across 64 connected boards until one yellow gobbler is left standing.

The four game trials can be played without an account by visiting the game's official Stadia link, such as Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age or Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers, and selecting the play option. Some games even allow to transfer progress to the full game if an account is created and the game is either purchased or claimed through Stadia Pro.

Google had previously added three trials earlier this month, and now has a total of 13 free demos. Those with a Stadia account can see the full list of limited-time trials in the store. The company had said it plans to allow all Stadia partners to use the Click to Play Trial feature for their games by the end of the year.