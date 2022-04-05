Stadia adds three more free game trials, no account required to play

What you need to know

Google announced today it is adding another three Stadia game trials to the service that anyone can play for free and without needing to sign into an account. It is part of the platform's Click to Play Trial feature, where anyone can try out free demos by visiting a link and clicking a "play free" button.

The three Stadia games that now have limited-time trials are historical turn-based strategy game Humankind, 64-player battle royale game Super Animal Royale, and cooperative multiplayer shooter World War Z: Aftermath. Humankind offers a 120-minute game trial, while Super Animal Royale and World War Z: Aftermath can be played for 60 minutes.

Anyone can try out these games starting today by visiting a game's official Stadia link, such as Super Animal Royale and World War Z: Aftermath, and clicking the red "Play -- min free" button to stream the game. Those who want to continue playing after the trial is over can register a Stadia account, buy the corresponding game (or simply continue playing in the case of the free-to-play Super Animal Royale), and progress could carry over

Stadia now offers nine limited-time free trials including the three announced today, Risk of Rain 2, The Jackbox Party Pack 8, MotoGP21, Steamworld Dig 2, Grime, and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

Google had announced during the Google for Games Developer Summit last month that it plans to open up the Click to Play Trial feature for all Stadia partners by the end of 2022. The company also said it would allow anyone to view games and sales in the Stadia store without an account "within the coming weeks."