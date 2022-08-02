From Space and two more games announced for Stadia this year

What you need to know

Google announced three more games will be releasing on Stadia.

The three games are From Space, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, and Outbreak: Contagious Memories.

From Space is scheduled for Fall 2022, while the other two titles are simply listed as "coming soon."

Google revealed three games will be coming to Stadia this year alongside a free demo of another title that is available to try starting today that does not require an account to play.

The first game from the announcement is The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, which originally released for PC and consoles in 2020. It is a tactical turn-based RPG featuring seven classic dungeon crawling characters such as the barbarian and thief.

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos was adapted from an audio comedy series from French author John Lang that parodied "role-playing games and heroic fantasy tropes." No release date for the Stadia version was confirmed, only that it is "coming soon."

The next game that is also "coming soon" to Stadia is Outbreak: Contagious Memories, an homage to 90's survival horror games like the original Resident Evil titles. The game features inventory management, puzzles, and "conveniently written and placed notes."

It also gives the option to play in first-person view, third-person view, or a fixed camera in single-player of split screen co-op with another. The newest title in the series, Outbreak: Shades of Horror, also has a free 60-minute trial on Stadia that can be played without an account.

The final game is From Space, a cooperative multiplayer top-down shooter from the makers of It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains. The game initially offered a free demo last year, and is now scheduled to launch on Stadia sometime this fall.

Despite a rumor last week that caused many online to believe Stadia was shutting down this summer, which the official Stadia Twitter account responded to and even poked fun at, Google is still bringing games to its streaming platform for this year. Some of the big games still coming to Stadia include the Saints Row reboot later this month, followed by Electronic Arts' last FIFA-branded soccer game in September, and Ubisoft's long-awaited pirate simulator Skull and Bones this November.