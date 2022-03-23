PSN appears to be down following recent PS5 update

The PlayStation Network is having problems right now, with users unable to connect.

Some players are receiving error codes specifically related to PlayStation Plus.

This comes right after a PS5 update was rolled out, but may not be entirely related.

PlayStation Network is down for many users right now, with players reporting problems accessing the PlayStation Store, playing games online, and more.

The official PlayStation Status page is showing numerous issues affecting users across PS5 and PS4 consoles right now. There's also been a massive spike in reported issues via DownDetector.

While these problems come just hours after the rollout of a new firmware update for PS5 and PS4, it's currently unclear if the issue is directly related. Multiple users have reported that they were seeing problems accessing the PlayStation Store or managing their PlayStation Plus membership even before the update became available.

Naturally, PlayStation Now game streaming is also being affected by the outage, and players will have problems trying to stream games through the service while the online issues continue. PlayStation Now is reportedly being reworked into Sony's upcoming Project Spartacus, though the revamp has yet to be officially revealed. The new service will reportedly have three tiers, with PlayStation Plus being the bottom tier.

Issues with the PlayStation Network are normally resolved fairly quickly, but depending on the complexity of the problem the service could be down for a while longer.

The new update that coincided with this outage added the ability for PS5 and PS4 users to create open and closed parties. It's been in beta testing for the last several weeks but is now available for everyone to use. Sony also confirmed that Variable Refresh Rate (or VRR) support is finally on the way as well, and will be coming in a future update some months from now. VRR support allows a TV to create a smoother image than normal when a game's framerate isn't hitting a perfect 60 FPS or 120 FPS.