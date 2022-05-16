Sony reveals PlayStation Plus classic games for PS5, PS4 subscribers

Sony has revealed the classic games library that's coming to the revamped PlayStation Plus service.

Some of the games include Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, and Tekken 2.

A few of the games have improved menus and save support, while some games can also be purchased separately.

Sony also shared a handful of new PS4 and PS5 titles being added to the service, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Sony has finally revealed what games PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to playing when the revamp of the service arrives.

As detailed via PlayStation Blog, Sony is bringing a number of new games to the refresh of PlayStation Plus, which will combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one service with multiple tiers. These tiers are spread across PlayStation Plus with Essential, Extra, and Premium, with each tier offering different benefits and access to different games.

The revamped service includes a number of classic games from across the original PlayStation, PSP, and PS2, as well as PS3 via Cloud streaming. Sony shares that some of the classic games being added to the service are available for purchase separately, and are available to download and play on your PS4 or PS5 without subscribing if you already purchased them through the PlayStation or PS Vita digital storefronts.

Some of the classic games are being further improved, with better resolution or frame rates compared to the original experience. Some games also have new menus, allowing for better save support. Here's the full list of classic PlayStation, PS2, and PSP games:

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Syphon Filter

Super Stardust Portable

Mr. Driller

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

Now, here's the remastered games:

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

Sony notes that more games will be added on a monthly basis, though the number of classic titles added will vary based on the month. Sony also revealed that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will get access to Ubisoft+ Classics at no extra cost, with more games being added throughout the year.

There's library of PS4 and PS5 games, including a number of titles from PlayStation Studios. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, God of War, Returnal, Horizon Zero Dawn, Until Dawn, and more are all available for PS4 and PS5 players on the two higher tiers.

Premium subscribers are also getting access to timed trials for select games, including Horizon Forbidden West. They'll also get PS3 games through Cloud streaming, though the number of titles has been reduced from what PlayStation Now offered, presumably due to licensing issues.