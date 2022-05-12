PlayStation Plus conversion guide: Essential, Extra, and Premium

PlayStation Plus is changing, with some revamps that alter how players will use this long-running subscription service. Moving forward, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now are being combined into one service, which means you'll need to understand PlayStation Plus conversion rates.

If you've got any PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now subscription cards, they'll still work, but they won't work exactly the same way as before this big shift. If you're confused, don't worry — we'll break all the information down for you.

PlayStation Plus: What's changing?

Sony's revamped version of PlayStation Plus is reorganizing the structure of the subscription, incorporating different parts of the PlayStation Now service across three distinct tiers.

Essential: Standard PlayStation Plus. Gives access to paid online multiplayer games, cloud save storage, free monthly games, and special discounts.

Standard PlayStation Plus. Gives access to paid online multiplayer games, cloud save storage, free monthly games, and special discounts. Extra: Includes a library of PS4 and PS5 games.

Includes a library of PS4 and PS5 games. Premium: Includes classic PS1, PS2, and PSP games, Cloud game streaming, a library of Cloud-only PS3 games, and timed game trials.

Includes classic PS1, PS2, and PSP games, Cloud game streaming, a library of Cloud-only PS3 games, and timed game trials. Deluxe: Only available in regions without streaming; this is essentially a stripped-down version of Premium with no Cloud gaming options.

Essential is the same as PlayStation Plus has always been. This revamp is adding PlayStation Now's game library to Extra, while the Cloud gaming has been added to Premium. Premium is also getting new incentives in the form of select classic games and game trials. Also notable is the addition of PS5 games to the library of titles, as previously, PlayStation Now was restricted to only PS4 games and PS3 games, the latter of which was through Cloud streaming.

While comparisons will naturally be made with Xbox Game Pass, you shouldn't expect Sony to begin launching PlayStation Studios games into its service on day one.

"We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said in an interview with GamesIndustryBiz. "The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want."

PlayStation Plus: How much does each tier cost?

The exact cost of PlayStation Plus depends on what tier you're subscribed to, as well as what region you're in. We've broken it down below:

Essential: United States $10 for one month, $25 for three months, $60 for a year Europe €9 for one month, €25 for three months, €60 for a year United Kingdom £7 for one month, £20 for three months, £50 for a year Japan ¥850 for one month, ¥2,150 for three months, ¥5,143 a year



Note: The pricing for the Deluxe tier has not yet been disclosed, but can be expected to be just slightly below the Premium tier.

Extra: United States $15 for one month, $40 for three months, $100 for a year Europe €14 for one month, €40 for three months, €100 for a year United Kingdom £11 for one month, £32 for three months, £84 for a year Japan ¥1,300 for one month, ¥3,600 for three months, ¥8,600 for a year



Premium: United States $18 for one month, $50 for three months, $120 for a year Europe €17 for one month, €50 for three months, €120 for a year United Kingdom £13.50 for a month, £40 for three months, £100 for a year Japan ¥1,550 for a month, ¥4,300 for three months, ¥10,250 for a year



PlayStation Plus: Conversion guide

Because of this change in how PlayStation Plus works, you'll get a different amount of time for any PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now cards that you redeem, depending on the tier of your subscription. PlayStation Now cards have been pulled from retailers, but any that were purchased before being pulled are still valid. We've laid out all the different possibilities below:

PlayStation Plus: 1-month card If you're not subscribed: 31 days of PlayStation Plus Essential If you're subscribed to Essential: 31 days of PlayStation Plus Essential If you're subscribed to Extra: 21 days of PlayStation Plus Extra If you're subscribed to Premium: 17 days of PlayStation Plus Premium



PlayStation Plus: 3-month card If you're not subscribed: 92 days of PlayStation Plus Essential If you're subscribed to Essential: 92 days of PlayStation Plus Essential If you're subscribed to Extra: 58 days of PlayStation Plus Extra If you're subscribed to Premium: 46 days of PlayStation Plus Premium



PlayStation Plus: 12-month card

If you're not subscribed: 365 days of PlayStation Plus Essential

If you're subscribed to Essential: 365 days of PlayStation Plus Essential

If you're subscribed to Extra: 219 days of PlayStation Plus Extra

If you're subscribed to Premium: 183 days of PlayStation Plus Premium

PlayStation Now: 1-month card If you're not subscribed: 17 days of PlayStation Plus Premium If you're subscribed to Essential: 31 days of PlayStation Plus Essential If you're subscribed to Extra: 21 days of PlayStation Plus Extra If you're subscribed to Premium: 17 days of PlayStation Plus Premium



PlayStation Now: 3-month card If you're not subscribed: 46 days of PlayStation Plus Premium If you're subscribed to Essential: 92 days of PlayStation Plus Essential If you're subscribed to Extra: 58 days of PlayStation Plus Extra If you're subscribed to Premium: 46 days of PlayStation Plus Premium



PlayStation Now: 12-month card If you're not subscribed: 183 days of PlayStation Plus Premium If you're subscribed to Essential: 365 days of PlayStation Plus Essential If you're subscribed to Extra: 219 days of PlayStation Plus Extra If you're subscribed to Premium: 183 days of PlayStation Plus Premium



PlayStation Plus: Upgrading your membership

If at any point you are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra and you want to upgrade to a higher tier, you'll be able to do so. Whenever you choose to upgrade, you'll have to pay a pro-rated fee in order to upgrade the remainder of your current subscription time to the next level.

As an example, if you have three months of PlayStation Plus Essential, and you want to upgrade to Extra once you're one month into the subscription time, then you have to pay a fee to upgrade the remaining two months to the new tier. Once that time then expires, you'll be paying the regular subscription fee for the new tier.

Exciting new way to play

PlayStation Plus is getting a revamp by joining forces with the outdated PlayStation Now. This has resulted in changes to the different tiers available to players, which we've outlined above. No matter which you choose, you can bet on a satisfying gameplay experience that allows you to enjoy some of the best games PS5 and PS4 have to offer.