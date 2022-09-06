PlayStation reveals Gray Camouflage PS5 and accessories

What you need to know

Sony is introducing a new Gray Camouflage Collection of PS5 accessories.

The matching accessories include a DualSense controller, a Pulse 3D headset, and PS5 faceplates for both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

Preorders for the different accessories open on Sep. 15, 2022.

The Gray Camouflage Collection DualSense and PS5 faceplates are slated to launch on Oct. 14, while the Pulse 3D headset will be coming in December 2022.

If you're hoping to get a new look for your PlayStation setup, Sony is rolling out some options you might enjoy.

Sony announced the Gray Camouflage Collection of PS5 accessories on Tuesday, revealing a matching DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headset, and PS5 faceplates for both models of PS5 console. You can check out the announcement trailer for the collection below:

Prices for the different accessories were not announced, but it seems safe to assume that they will be priced similarly to other versions of the DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headset, and PS5 faceplates.

The Gray Camouflage Collection DualSense controller and PS5 faceplates are currently scheduled to launch on Oct. 14, 2022. The Pulse 3D headset will be a little later, with a planned launch in December 2022. Preorders for all three items are expected to open on Sep. 15, 2022. Naturally, different retailers may receive stock for the accessories at a later date than if you order directly from PlayStation.

Due to the DualSense using haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, we've found in testing that it's easily the best PS5 controller to use, providing new gameplay options and elevating how a game can provide feedback to a player.

Currently, there are a few different color options for players to choose from, including Black, Blue, Purple, and Red. Sony has also previously provided matching PS5 faceplate options, which players can swap out to create different color combinations and customize their PS5 however they want.