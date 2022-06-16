Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth announced exclusively for PS5, coming next winter

What you need to know

Square Enix announced the next chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming exclusively to PS5 next winter.

According to the company, Final Fantasy 7 will be remade in three parts, with the final chapter remaining untitled at the moment.

During a livestream celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, Square Enix finally unveiled the long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the game is expected to launch exclusively for PS5 next winter.

Series director Tetsuya Nomura said, "Rebirth is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not. In fact, new players might even enjoy starting their Final Fantasy 7 journey with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth."

Nomura also stated that some development has also begun on the third part of the remake, which is set to cap off the trilogy. The team has adopted a new development structure as the games are so interconnected.

Though Rebirth will release next winter, franchise fans can look forward to a new release this winter in the form of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remaster of Crisis Core that originally launched on PSP. The spin-off stars Zack Fair and acts as a prequel to Final Fantasy 7. Unlike Rebirth, Crisis Core is coming to multiple platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

What Square Enix interestingly did not reveal was any form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for Xbox. Fans have speculate for years that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a timed exclusive on PlayStation platforms and PC, but it doesn't look like it's in the cards for Xbox any time soon.