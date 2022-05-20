Death Stranding 2 seemingly leaked by actor Norman Reedus

What you need to know

Death Stranding was first released for PS4 in 2019.

The game was later ported to PC in 2020, with an upgraded version called Death Stranding: Director's Cut coming to PS5 and PC later on.

According to an interview with actor Norman Reedus, a second Death Stranding game is in development.

Death Stranding fans may not be...well, stranded, in hoping for a sequel. Actor Norman Reedus, the performance actor for Sam Porter Bridges, has seemingly leaked that a second game is happening.

In an interview with LEO Edit, Reedus shared a lot about his work, including the long-running television series The Walking Dead, as well as its upcoming spinoff.

"It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work," Reedus explained. "And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that."

Reedus added that when he first met the game's creative director, Hideo Kojima, when director Guillermo Del Toro told Reedus that “Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s gonna call you, just say yes.”

Normally, unannounced games are under some kind of non-disclosure agreement, but the gaming industry tends to operate in secrecy that Hollywood doesn't, so we'll have to see if this sequel pans out. If it does, it'll presumably be made with PlayStation Studios publishing and Kojima Productions leading development.

Death Stranding was first released for PS4 in 2019, and then received a PC port in 2020. Death Stranding: Director's Cut was released in 2021 for the PS5, adding new story elements and gameplay features such as racing and buddy bots.

Our lead gaming editor Carli Velocci wrote that "The changes flow well into the base game and even though they're frivolous, additions like the racetrack are very on-brand for Kojima's vision."

This might not be the only game coming from Kojima Productions in the next few years. According to reports from GamesBeat, Kojima is working with the Xbox Game Studios Publishing division on a cloud-native game.