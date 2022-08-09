Jiggle Physics 138: Cultured Swine

Our own Nadine Dornieden hangs out with Carli and Rebecca for a look at poor financial earnings from Activision Blizzard due to a decline in Call of Duty sales, and the Xbox Game Pass 'Family Plan'. Nintendo is facing its own reduction in sales. But with a new Pokémon game later this year, we expect things will turn around.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

