Jiggle Physics 138: Cultured Swine
By Jim Metzendorf published
Toast Talk
Our own Nadine Dornieden hangs out with Carli and Rebecca for a look at poor financial earnings from Activision Blizzard due to a decline in Call of Duty sales, and the Xbox Game Pass 'Family Plan'. Nintendo is facing its own reduction in sales. But with a new Pokémon game later this year, we expect things will turn around.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
