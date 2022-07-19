Jiggle Physics 134: Downfall of the Mall

GameStop is in the NFT market. But thankfully we have worthwhile gaming news to discuss as well. Bayonetta 3 is on the way for an October release, and Kirby's Dream Buffett will stuff your Switch this summer.

We also review Stray for PS5, Endling - Extinction is Forever, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Bayonetta 3 gets October 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch

Kirby's Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch this summer

Nintendo recap: Bayonetta 3 finally gets release date, new Kirby game announced, and more

Stray for PS5 review: The game that'll make you want a cat

Endling - Extinction is Forever for PC review: A somber tale of survival