Jiggle Physics 131: It Could Have Been A Tweet
By Jim Metzendorf published
My Pokémon Machine.
Jen and Rebecca are joined by Sam Tolbert for an update on Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play in all sorts of places, while Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a PS5 exclusive. They also chat about the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and what to expect at the upcoming Nintendo Direct.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com (opens in new tab) and tell us something!
Links
