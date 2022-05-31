Jiggle Physics 128: Everybody's Favorite Archie Looking....

Content Warning: Please note that we address the recent school shooting in Uvalde, TX during the first third of this week's show. If you'd prefer to not listen to that segment, skip ahead to 27:43 in the episode.

In some positive video gaming news, the Raven Software QA unit has voted to unionize, and a teaser for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released. Literally, as we were recording! The team also talk about PlayStation Studios, new PS VR2 games, Master Chief's on-screen romances, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

