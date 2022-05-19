Future Games Show returns in June with over 40 games

What you need to know

Though E3 has been cancelled, several independent showcases are set to occur throughout the summer

GamesRadar's Future Games Show is expected to return on Saturday, June 11

It will feature over 40 games on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo and PC

Some games to be showcased will be announced ahead of the event starting next Wednesday

The second week of June is going to be very busy in the game's world. Not only does Summer Game Fest begin on June 9 — with the Xbox/Bethesda showcase set to stream on June 12 — but GamesRadar's Future Games Show Powered by Mana is expected to return in between on June 11. This will be the second year that the Future Games Show has held a presentation during the summer after it began in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.

The show will begin on June 11 at 3p.m. ET / 12p.m. PT. There will be over 40 games for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC showcased, with some of them being revealed ahead of the showcase on GamesRadar's socials.

A few of the initial partners revealed include Team 17, Thunderful, Amanita Design. Future expects to reveal more partners in the coming weeks. Hosts also haven't been announced yet, but previous events have seen the likes of Laura Bailey and Troy Baker take the stage.

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show can be viewed through the social media platforms listed below.

“The Future Games Show is focused on helping fans discover something new with a hand-picked selection of multi-format games that deserve your attention," said Future content director of games Daniel Dawkins. "We’ve featured over 200 games across six events since our debut show in June 2020, including rhythm-action shooters, a canary-bird postal-service management sim, and a tactical vacuum action game with a 90s’ boy band soundtrack; not to mention exclusive trailers and updates from some of the world’s biggest game franchises. "