Forget the Switch! $39 gets you the best Android controller that exists

The Nintendo Switch is the best portable console ever made, no doubt, but did you know you can replicate the experience with your phone and a similarly styled controller? My all-time favorite mobile controller, the GameSir X2, is on sale on Cyber Monday for just $39, making it a far more affordable option in a year where budgets are extra tight.

This GameSir X2 controller connects via the USB Type-C port on your phone which helps completely eliminate any latency that Bluetooth controllers can sometimes have. Thanks to the left-hand orientation and a flexible USB port, the GameSir X2 can even work with foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4!

(opens in new tab) GameSir X2 USB-C Android controller: $54.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ready to play real games on your Android phone? Ditch the awkward touchscreen controls and play like a pro with the GameSir X2 controller. It's even got an app that lets you customize buttons and other functions in a jiffy.

I love the GameSir X2 for its overall design, which I find much more comfortable than many other similar Switch-style controllers. In particular, GameSir's joysticks are far better than most other controllers since they're taller and feature adequate padding for your thumbs. That makes it easy to aim precisely, walk (instead of just run) in games, and just play better, in general.

Personally, I love playing Minecraft and Fortnite on my phones using this controller. As I said before this one works perfectly even with big foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, making it ideal for any phone you might have in your possession.

Many of the best Android games (opens in new tab) support controllers these days, making your phone feel more like a modern console instead of just a phone. Not only that, but every phone that can play modern games also has a dedicated gaming mode (opens in new tab), helping to remove distracting notifications and giving quick streaming functions right on the screen.

Quite a few other Android controllers are on sale for Cyber Monday including the ever-popular Razer Kishi, which is also on sale for $41 (opens in new tab) today only.